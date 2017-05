CLEARFIELD – Members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) would like to announce this year’s class of 2017 Baccalaureate service.

It will be held at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School at 6:30 p.m. June 1 in the school’s auditorium. Pastor Bob Achey will be the guest speaker.

“Please come join us as we celebrate this year’s graduates,” says Teacher Judi Bookhamer, who is also the FCA advisor.