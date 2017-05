CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center’s SkillsUSA community service team recently collected items to donate to foster children being serviced through the Children & Youth Services of Clearfield County.

Shown, from left to right in the photo, are Alexis McGary of Clearfield High School; Erin Rowles, resource parent coordinator of Clearfield County CYS; and Crystal Hudish of West Branch High School.

Missing from photo is Brynn McGarvey of West Branch High School.