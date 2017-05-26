BREAKING: Single-vehicle Crash Claims Life of Brisbin Woman; Pre-Teen Passenger Flown to Altoona

BIGLER TOWNSHIP – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a local woman at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday morning on Route 53/Green Acres Road in Bigler Township, according to Clearfield County Coroner Mike Morris.

Morris said that the 34-year-old Brisbin woman who hasn’t yet been identified was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Her “pre-teen” passenger was flown to Altoona for medical treatment.

Morris said the cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. His office may order medical records for an autopsy to rule out any medical causes for the crash.

No further information is available at this time.