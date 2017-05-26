Ariana Grande announced Manchester benefit concert

Singer Ariana Grande has posted a letter on Twitter to express her remorse over terror attack at her concert earlier this week in Manchester, England.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.

Grande announced she will return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the bombing and their families.

Grande said she will share details as soon as they are confirmed.

Story developing…