6 key moments from President Trump’s first trip abroad

While reports surrounding the ongoing Russia probe continued to plague his administration back in Washington, President Donald Trump embarked on his first trip abroad since taking office.

And in typical Trump fashion — the President broke from tradition.

Unlike any of his presidential predecessors, Trump’s first trip was to the Middle East, where he met with leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia, before he headed to Vatican City, Brussels for a NATO summit, followed by a G-7 meeting in Sicily.

In case you missed it, here are some of the notable moments from his foreign diplomatic endeavor.

The Western Wall

While in Israel, Trump was the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall.

He was not accompanied by any Israeli government officials, but was joined instead by his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, as well as Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich.

Considered one of the holiest sites in Judaism, the Western Wall is in Jerusalem’s Old City, however the US does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

First lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump also visited the separate area for women to pray at the Western Wall.

Trump meets the Pope

Trump’s religious tour ended in Vatican City, where he met with Pope Francis.

The two have publicly disagreed over a number issues, including one of Trump’s key campaign talking points — open borders.

However, the visit also brought to light the fact that Melania Trump is the first Catholic first lady in the White House since Jackie Kennedy.

Front and center

One of the buzzier moments from the trip included a quick incident that was caught on camera when Trump was trying to get to the front of a group of fellow world leaders in Brussels.

The video appears to show Trump push aside the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic.

The hand flick

Another moment caught on camera that resulted in a lot of chatter on social media, was when the President attempted to hold the first lady’s hand — and she seemingly rejected his pursuit.

The wrist flick happened while the two were being greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

Sword dance

While in Saudi Arabia, Trump partook in a ceremonial sword dance.

Trump, joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, among other officials, danced with swords placed on their shoulders outside of the Murabba Palace.

The dance is supposed to signify “the start and end of notable occasions,” according to the United Nations.

The orb

Also while in Saudi Arabia, Trump was photographed touching a glowing orb — which also prompted the Internet to light up.

The moment was part of the opening of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, alongside Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according to the Saudi Press Agency.