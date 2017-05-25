Obituary Notice: William Paul Liddle

William Paul Liddle, 93, of Clearfield died Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at his residence.

He was born March 5, 1924, a son of the late William Henry and Mabel (Murray) Liddle.

He served with the U.S. Army during World War II with the Ninth Platoon during the Invasion of Normandy. He was a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star recipient.

When he returned home, he worked in construction for five years. For the next 33 years, he was employed at Harbison Walker Refractories. Following its closure, he worked as a security guard with IPS for seven years.

He was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. He served as a union job steward and a volunteer for seven years at Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Taylor) Liddle, to whom he was wed April 14, 1950 in Clearfield, and two daughters, Jody Liddle Grumblatt and her husband, Douglas of Clearfield and Paula Liddle Beem and her husband, John of Florida.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Gabrielle Kelly Thompson, Erin Kelly, Jocelyn Kelly, Jessie Mann, Justin Pfaff and Luke Beem; 10 great-grandchildren, Ian, Mason, Gavin, Fallon, Sarah, Connor, Isabel, Elliott, Grant and Maddie; two sisters, Mary Neeper of Clearfield and Betty Neeper and her husband, Lester of Curwensville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cleo M. Liddle Kelly; a son, Jonathan Paul Liddle; and two infant sons, William Henry Liddle and David Liddle. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Ethel Luzier, Violet Taylor and Pearl Peoples.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Clearfield Christian & Missionary Alliance Church with Dr. Duane A. White officiating. Burial will follow in the Goshen Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library 1 S. Front St., Clearfield.

