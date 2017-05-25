Obituary Notice: The Rev. Nelson Foster Collar

The Rev. Nelson Foster Collar, 82, of Philipsburg died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at his residence.

Born May 19, 1934, in Brady Township, Lycoming County, he was a son of the late Lewis Collar and Margaret “Maggy” Leola Elizabeth Haines.

In addition to his vocation and service to the Lord as an ordained minister, he had been employed as a church school bus driver in Florida and as a cook for the Arena Restaurant, formerly located within the Harbor Inn, Philipsburg.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Henderson of Orlando, Fla., and Wanda Martin of Clearfield; five sons, Nelson R. Collar and his wife, Carol of Hawthorne, Fla., Raymond Collar and his wife, Juanita and Timothy Collar, both of Orlando, Fla., Sam Collar of Windber and Chester Collar of Ocean Springs, Miss., and one brother, Peter “Pete” R. Collar and his wife, June of Parsons, W.Va.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael and Mark Collar; six sisters; and five brothers.

A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Senior Center, located within the Philipsburg Towers, 300 N. Front St., Philipsburg.

The funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

