BREAKING: Details Released on Warrant Service that Blocked Off Wallaceton

WALLACETON BOROUGH – Details have been released in reference to the heavy police presence Wednesday at a residence located at 379 Clearfield St., in Wallaceton Borough.

According to a report issued from state police at Clearfield, troopers were requested to assist Philipsburg-based troopers with serving several arrest warrants on 23-year-old Hunter Anderson.

Based upon information received from persons staying at the residence, troopers believed Anderson was inside. State police subsequently requested and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Due to the nature of the charges, state police said a PSP Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the scene. However, state police said Anderson wasn’t located after a search of the residence.

According to a previously published GANT News report, on Wednesday state police blocked off the Clearfield Street area due to the “active” investigation.

As a result, Superintendent Gregg Paladina said students from the Wallaceton area were held at the Philipsburg-Osceola high, middle and elementary schools.

In an interview with GANT News at 4 p.m., Paladina said P-O school officials had released the majority of students to family members and only a few remained in school.

No further information is available at this time.