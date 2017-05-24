There are threats all around in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 trailer

War is coming.

HBO has just released the trailer for Season 7 of “Game of Thrones,” and the new sneak peek features all your Westros favorites preparing for war.

Cersei vows to defeat the numerous enemies that surround them.

Daenerys claims she was “born to rule the seven kingdoms” — and she’s got dragons on her side that are willing to take on anyone that argues with that point.

And Jon Snow’s hype-men declare him, “King of the North.”

It’s safe to say major action await viewers in the much-anticipated seventh season.

Premiering July 16, “Game of Thrones” is returning almost three months later than its usual early-April start.

The show’s producers had to delay production on the new season because the story required a snowy setting, which was not possible during the summer in their filming locations.

Season 7 will consist of only seven episodes — down from its typical ten.