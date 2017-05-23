Clearfield Soccer Association Scores – May 20 & 21

u8 scores
Meadows Frozen Custard – 3, West Branch – 0
Goals by Meadows Frozen Custard: Brylee London, Madeline Rudy, Sarah Willis
Winning Goalkeepers: Sarah Willis, Duane Kephart, Abby Hale, Collin Forcey
Kevin Beardsley – 4, CNB – 3 Goals by Beardsley: Ellie McBride 3, Lily McBride. Goals by CNB: Kailynn Stanley 3
Boyles Insurance 3, Curwensville 0
Goals: Alex Chimenti 2, Ryann Foltin 1
Shutout goalies: Ashley Boyles, Alex Chimenti, Lydia Evans, Kael Lawhead
u10 scores
RigMonkeyApp.com 5, Diehl Chiropractic 1
RigMonkey Goals: Max Lukens 1, Daniel Jordan 2, Talon Sanders 1, Trace McDermott 1
Diehl Chiropractic Goal: Cameron Smeal 1
Hodanish Machinery Repair 11, Curwensville 1
Goal by Hodanish: D. Lamb 4, M. Hudson 3, G. London 1, J. Vangilder 1, E. Evilsizor 2
Goal by Curwensville: C. Queen
J and G Food Warehouse 12, Drayer Physical Therapy 2
J and G goals: Ben Chimenti 3, Zane Jenkins 3, Ethan Willis 2, Hailey Miles 2, Riley Robison 2
Drayer goals: Bradyn Visnofsky 2
u12 score
Clearfield Mabels – 6, Clearfield Logsters – 0 Mabel’s goals: Cayleigh Walker 3, Abigail Boyles, Jaycee Wood, Monte Dietrick.
Mabel’s goalies: Cayleigh Walker, Monte Dietrick