Clearfield Soccer Association Scores – May 20 & 21

u8 scores

Meadows Frozen Custard – 3, West Branch – 0

Goals by Meadows Frozen Custard: Brylee London, Madeline Rudy, Sarah Willis

Winning Goalkeepers: Sarah Willis, Duane Kephart, Abby Hale, Collin Forcey

Kevin Beardsley – 4, CNB – 3 Goals by Beardsley: Ellie McBride 3, Lily McBride. Goals by CNB: Kailynn Stanley 3

Boyles Insurance 3, Curwensville 0

Goals: Alex Chimenti 2, Ryann Foltin 1

Shutout goalies: Ashley Boyles, Alex Chimenti, Lydia Evans, Kael Lawhead

u10 scores

RigMonkeyApp.com 5, Diehl Chiropractic 1

RigMonkey Goals: Max Lukens 1, Daniel Jordan 2, Talon Sanders 1, Trace McDermott 1

Diehl Chiropractic Goal: Cameron Smeal 1

Hodanish Machinery Repair 11, Curwensville 1

Goal by Hodanish: D. Lamb 4, M. Hudson 3, G. London 1, J. Vangilder 1, E. Evilsizor 2

Goal by Curwensville: C. Queen

J and G Food Warehouse 12, Drayer Physical Therapy 2

J and G goals: Ben Chimenti 3, Zane Jenkins 3, Ethan Willis 2, Hailey Miles 2, Riley Robison 2

Drayer goals: Bradyn Visnofsky 2

u12 score

Clearfield Mabels – 6, Clearfield Logsters – 0 Mabel’s goals: Cayleigh Walker 3, Abigail Boyles, Jaycee Wood, Monte Dietrick.

Mabel’s goalies: Cayleigh Walker, Monte Dietrick