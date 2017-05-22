Plans for a “Classic Car Climb” Under Review in Clearfield Borough

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council members are reviewing plans for a “classic car climb” event.

At Thursday’s regular council meeting, Kim McCullough spoke about plans for the event.

She said the event would be held Aug. 19 in conjunction with the Central Mountain Region’s antique car show on Aug. 20.

McCullough said she is asking that council close all of Pine Street and sections of South Fourth Street and Cemetery Road from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. McCullough also asked to use Lower Witmer Park for registration.

She said the vehicles will attempt to climb Pine Street one at a time and the event was not a “race.” She said there will be a tow truck available to either pull vehicles to the top of the hill, or ease them back down to the bottom, if they are unable to make the climb.

She said there will be bales of hay placed along the route to protect houses if a vehicle loses control.

McCullough said she had spoken to members of the Sheriff’s Department, who said they could have 12 volunteers available to help with traffic control.

McCullough said she had insurance documents and had applied to PennDOT for permission to use the state roads. She also said the Central Mountain Region’s car show and the Chamber of Commerce have received a grant from the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority to jointly promote the two events.

However, the council had some concerns about the event.

Solicitor F. Cortez Bell III asked about liability if an accident occurs. Members of council questioned how residents in the area would be able to access their houses if Pine Street is closed.

McCullough said there were side streets the residents could use. Council Member Jim Kling said while there were side streets for some of the residents, the east side of Pine Street has no such access. Bell also said there would need to be provisions made for the regular flow of traffic that travels Cemetery Road and Pine Street.

Bell then asked about the volunteers who would be directing traffic. He said he did not believe members of the Sheriff’s Posse would suffice. Bell said the only individuals who could legally stop traffic were members of the Fire Police who had to take hundreds of hours of training. He said the borough did not have enough trained fire police members to cover the event.

“I would love to see it (the event) but I have a lot of questions in the back of my mind,” Kling said.

“I think it’s a neat idea, but maybe not something for a residential area,” Council member Heather Bozovich said.

Members of council suggested possibly moving the event to Rockton Mountain or another hill that wasn’t in a residential area.

Bell asked McCullough to submit her request and all her accompanying paperwork and he would review it. He would then contact her with any questions. Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said they would try to sort out the issues by the next council meeting in June.