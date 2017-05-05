Home / Crime / Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
 Michael G. Beish Bench Warrant
Jesse B. Breeden Bench Warrant
Shannon T. Brink Bench Warrant
James M. Burnside Bench Warrant
 Brandon L. Davis Bench Warrant
Mark A. Evans Jr. Bench Warrant
Samuel K. Frantz Bench Warrant
Andrew Godak Bench Warrant
Christopher T. Lauver Bench Warrant
Chad T. Ling Bench Warrant
John R. McGonigal III Bench Warrant
Jeremy D. Murray Bench Warrant
Delphine L. Jordan Bench Warrant
Mack L. Perkins Bench Warrant
Dennis J. Petrick   Bench Warrant
Melissa A. Rapone Bench Warrant
Christopher K. Reaves Bench Warrant
Scott H. L. Robison Bench Warrant
Patrick L. Runyon Bench Warrant
Joseph G. Sabatose Bench Warrant
Chancellor M. Shaw Bench Warrant
Kenneth C. Smay  Bench Warrant
Dustin A. Smith Bench Warrant
Lynn A. Smith Bench Warrant
John C. Steiner Bench Warrant
Gregory L. Turner Bench Warrant
James L. Turner Jr. Bench Warrant
Sonny J. Wandell Bench Warrant
 Daniel W. Wetzel Bench Warrant
   

 

