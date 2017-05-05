Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159 Michael G. Beish Bench Warrant Jesse B. Breeden Bench Warrant Shannon T. Brink Bench Warrant James M. Burnside Bench Warrant Brandon L. Davis Bench Warrant Mark A. Evans Jr. Bench Warrant Samuel K. Frantz Bench Warrant Andrew Godak Bench Warrant Christopher T. Lauver Bench Warrant Chad T. Ling Bench Warrant John R. McGonigal III Bench Warrant Jeremy D. Murray Bench Warrant Delphine L. Jordan Bench Warrant Mack L. Perkins Bench Warrant Dennis J. Petrick Bench Warrant Melissa A. Rapone Bench Warrant Christopher K. Reaves Bench Warrant Scott H. L. Robison Bench Warrant Patrick L. Runyon Bench Warrant Joseph G. Sabatose Bench Warrant Chancellor M. Shaw Bench Warrant Kenneth C. Smay Bench Warrant Dustin A. Smith Bench Warrant Lynn A. Smith Bench Warrant John C. Steiner Bench Warrant Gregory L. Turner Bench Warrant James L. Turner Jr. Bench Warrant Sonny J. Wandell Bench Warrant Daniel W. Wetzel Bench Warrant