Statistics for Drug Use Among Clearfield County Students

The following are 2015 statistics of drug use among students in the sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades in Clearfield County as compared to the average use among students within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The data comes from the Clearfield/Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and was compiled using Pennsylvania Youth Surveys distributed among students within Pennsylvania schools.

  • 5 percent of sixth-grade students in Clearfield County reported having used inhalants, with 2 percent of those students having used inhalants within the past 30 days, versus 1.7 percent of sixth-grade students in the state having used inhalants within 30 days of the survey.
  • 9 percent of eighth-grade students in Clearfield County reported they have a low perceived risk of drug use, versus 37.7 percent of eighth-grade students in the state.
  • 1 percent of 10th-grade students in Clearfield County reported that their parents feel it’s wrong to drink alcohol regularly versus 10.3 percent of 10th-grade students in the state.
  • 2 percent of 10th-grade students in Clearfield County reported that they have used marijuana, and 12.5 percent of those students using marijuana within 30 days of the survey, versus 12.0 percent of 10th-grade students in the state having used marijuana within 30 days of the survey
  • 3 percent of 10th-grade students in Clearfield County have reported using marijuana or hash oil in a “vape pen” in the past 12 months.
  • 6 percent of 12th-grade students in Clearfield County have reported using marijuana or hash oil in a “vape pen” in the past 12 months.
  • 8 percent of 12th-grade students in Clearfield County reported having used heroin, and 0.2 percent of those students used heroin within 30 days of the survey. Statewide, 1.4 percent of 12th-grade students reported having used heroin.
  • 2 percent of 10th-grade students in Clearfield County reported having used/abused prescription narcotics, with 3.1 percent of those students having used prescription narcotics within 30 days of the survey, versus 2 percent of 10th-grade students in the state having used/abused prescription narcotics within 30 days of the survey.
  • 5 percent of 10th-grade students in Clearfield County reported having used Ecstasy, with 1.1 percent of those students having used Ecstasy within 30 days of the survey, versus only 0.4 percent of students in the state having used Ecstasy within 30 days of the survey.
  • 2 percent of 12th-grade students in Clearfield County reported having used synthetic drugs, versus 4.8 percent of 12th-grade students in the state reported having used synthetic drugs.
  • 8 percent of 12th-grade student in Clearfield County reported having used methamphetamines, versus 1.0 percent of 12th-grade students in the state reported having used methamphetamines.
    The drug/alcohol use statistics were okay, but some of the stats about perceived risk and feelings about using are not intuitively presented at all. A few are actually impossible to interpret the way they’re worded now.

    Can you post some of the specific questions they were asked for lines like this? :
    “9 percent of eighth-grade students in Clearfield County reported they have a low perceived risk of drug use, versus 37.7 percent of eighth-grade students in the state.” Low compared to what? What was the question they asked to get this answer? Did they ask students if they had a low, medium, or high perceived risk? Because if they asked it that way, then our students have a much higher average drug risk than other students in the state. Or if they asked if they have low risk or no risk, then that number would mean the students actually reported lower risk than the state average. Some of these numbers mean absolutely nothing without knowing what the question was, and what the other response categories were.
    If you present them like: “When asked ______, ##% of our students said __________, compared to the state average of ________>

      Thank you for your response. The statistical information is presented in the article exactly how it was presented at the meeting via PowerPoint slides. It gave the percentages only. They did not give us any of the questions they asked the students taking the survey.

