Commissioners: PA Waste to Propose New Boggs Twp. Landfill Permit Application

CLEARFIELD – PA Waste LLC is planning to file a new permit application to propose the construction and operation of a landfill facility in Boggs Township.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Clearfield County Commissioner Mark B. McCracken read part of a notice received April 10 from Smith Gardner Engineers of Raleigh, NC.

McCracken said on or about June 2, Smith Gardner will file the new permit application with the state Department of Environmental Protection, Williamsport, on behalf of PA Waste.

According to him, PA Waste is again proposing for the “Camp Hope Run” landfill to be located along state Route 153 in Boggs Township.

“This is the first piece of paperwork that the county has received on PA Waste moving forward with a new permit application,” he said.

McCracken said he’s already started reaching out to people who joined their opposition after PA Waste filed its original permit application.

He said the commissioners weren’t completely surprised by the notice, as plans of a new permit application were revealed when PA Waste pulled the first one.

McCracken suggested the county engage with its special counsel, Paul J. Bruder of Rhoads & Simon LLP, and it was approved to proceed with preliminary legal preparations.

Former Commissioner Joan Robinson-McMillen, who was in attendance, urged the commissioners to reach out to the Boggs Township supervisors.

“You could really get ahead of it this time,” she said. “… It’s important not to have this landfill in Clearfield County. We have excess landfills and space throughout Pennsylvania.”

Solicitor Kim Kesner said the commissioners had to appoint specialized counsel due to the procedural history of this case and the potential for legal issues.

“Is there any significance to the previously submitted permit? Or, does PA Waste have to start over,” he asked. “Is anything previously submitted cognizable by DEP, or does it have to be submitted again?”

Kesner said it would be very important to protect the record and Clearfield County, which is why specialized counsel is “absolutely necessary” in this case.

According to previously published GANT News reports, PA Waste of Feasterville, Bucks County, originally submitted its landfill permit application to the DEP in September of 2006.

The first permit proposed for a new, double-lined 221-acre municipal waste landfill. It was proposed to accept 5,000 tons per day of municipal waste.

However, the DEP denied PA Waste’s landfill application in April of 2015 due to numerous technical deficiencies. In May that same year, PA Waste appealed the DEP’s decision.

In spring of 2016, PA Waste pulled the plug on both its appeal and its original permit application for the proposed landfill, according to previously published reports.