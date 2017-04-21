Woodland Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Himself While Completing Bank Transaction

CLEARFIELD – A Woodland man has been accused of inappropriately touching himself while completing a bank transaction, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.

Kirk John Bloom, 29, has been charged by Officer Nathan J. Curry of the Clearfield Borough police with disorderly conduct-obscene language/gesture; disorderly conduct-hazardous/physical offense; and open lewdness, all third-degree misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 7 Curry was dispatched to CBT Bank regarding a male who had been at the branch office earlier and acting suspicious.

When he arrived at the bank, Curry was shown surveillance footage of a male, identified as Bloom, at the front counter speaking with a female teller.

Bloom allegedly put his right hand inside his pants several times during the transaction. It appeared that he was touching his private area, police said.

Curry spoke with the teller who said Bloom entered the bank and approached her at the counter to complete a transaction. During the transaction, she told police she noticed him putting his hand in his pants.

According to her, she initially thought he was going to pull a gun out. But as time went on, she started to think that Bloom was inappropriately touching himself inside his pants.

The teller said she became alarmed and annoyed and asked a co-worker to find out what was going on. When she spoke with Curry, the co-worker said she came to the same conclusion.

After Bloom completed his transaction, he thanked the teller and also called her babe or honey, according to the affidavit. He then left the bank.

Bloom is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 17 during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail.