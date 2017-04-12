CCAAA and PA Association of Senior Centers Seek Help in Saving Dept. of Aging

Area seniors and other interested individuals who care about services to seniors in the community and towns throughout the state are being asked to notify legislators that they want their help in saving the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. and the Pennsylvania Association of Senior Centers state the action is necessary because the governor recently proposed a consolidation of four state departments, including the Department of Aging.

This action would totally dismantle the Department of Aging, along with its powers and duties to represent the aging population throughout Pennsylvania.

This would also jeopardize the lottery fund, which provides the majority of the funding, supporting older adult programs and services.

Today, as the size of Pennsylvania’s aging population continues to grow, it is even more important that these seniors have a Cabinet level Department charged with advocating for their needs and administering the community delivery of their services than it was in 1978 when the Legislature recognized the value of creating a Department of Aging.

Constituents are encouraged to reach out to legislators by phone, by e-mail, or in the U.S. mail to ask them to help save the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

For more information about the proposed consolidation and contact information for your local legislators, contact the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. at 814-765-2696 or visit its Web site at www.ccaaa.net.