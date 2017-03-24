PennDOT Lowers Weight Posting on Clearfield County Bridge in Beccaria Township

BECCARIA TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is notifying area drivers that weight limits have been lowered on a Route 3005 (St Lawrence Road) bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans South Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, south of Route 53.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, the posted weight limit will be lowered to 16 tons for single vehicles and 17 tons for combination vehicles. The bridge had previously posted for “one truck at a time.” Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are required to use alternate routes.

Making the change in the weight restriction will slow deterioration on the bridge and preserve safety until repairs or replacement can occur. The bridge was originally built in 1933, is 66 feet long, and carries an average of 525 vehicles daily.

