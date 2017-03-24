CNB Bank Promotes Ogden to Assistant Vice President, Compliance

CLEARFIELD – Joseph B. Bower Jr., president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Kylie Ogden to assistant vice president, compliance.

In this position, Ogden specializes in the research, interpretation and clarification of complex regulatory banking requirements and oversees compliance for all four divisions of CNB Bank.

She supervises the compliance and bank BSA/security departments and assists in the review and update of bank policies and procedures, and she is responsible for the coordination and outcome of audits and regulatory examinations.

She provides insight on new product development, changes in existing products and product advertisements.

Ogden joined CNB Bank in 2012 and has held the positions of associate, compliance specialist and compliance officer. She is currently participating in CNB’s Leadership Institute.

“Since Kylie assumed the leadership of the compliance department in 2016, she has continually demonstrated both her expertise in compliance matters and her ability to collaborate with her peers across the entire organization for customer-centric results,” said Bower.

A native of Clearfield, Ogden is a 2008 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and a 2011 graduate of Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration/finance.