CAST Announces Open Auditions for Steve Martin’s The Underpants

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) invites members of the local community to audition for its upcoming production of Steve Martin’s The Underpants

Steve Martin provides a wild satire adapted from the classic German play about Louise and Theo Markes, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public.

Though she pulls them up quickly, he thinks the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Louise’s momentary display does not result in a scandal, but it does attract two men, each of whom wants to rent the spare room in the Markes’ home.

Oblivious of their amorous objectives, Theo splits the room between them, happy to collect rent from both the foppish poet and the whiny hypochondriac.

Auditions will be held Sunday, March 26 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday March 27-28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CAST seeks five adult males and two adult females to fill the roles. Anyone interested in helping with sets, costumes, lighting or sound is also invited to come to auditions.

Performances are May 11-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. Members of the cast are expected to be present for all performances.

Those who are interested in auditioning should come prepared to read from the provided script. A list of possible conflict prior to the show dates would also be greatly appreciated.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 814-765-4474, or e-mail ClearfieldArts@gmail.com.

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.