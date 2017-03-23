What is the House Freedom Caucus and what does it want?

The rag-tag rabble-rousing House Freedom Caucus may be the linchpin to repeal Obamacare at this point.

A group of conservative agitators who’ve irked leadership, held the line against spending bills and rebelled against trade priorities of leaders may be the last hope in delivering on President Donald Trump’s first legislative achievement.

So who are these members and what are they looking for?

A brief history

The House Freedom Caucus got its start in 2015 when a small group of members came together to push for more conservative spending and policy ideals in the House. At first, there were just nine of them, but the group, which is considered the most far-right flank of the Republican conference, grew.

Who is in it?

There is no official list of members, but the group is currently led by Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican. Other prominent members include Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford and Michigan Rep. Justin Amash.

What have they accomplished?

The group — when they hold the line together — can have a lot of influence.

In 2015, they pushed to defund Planned Parenthood in a must-pass bill to keep the government funded. The group’s revolt against then-House Speaker John Boehner on a host of issues left Boehner ready to retire. During the Obama years, many of the conservative bills that made it through the House never had a shot of being signed by former President Barack Obama. Now, the group could have a lot more sway.

And while the group has insisted its relationship with House Speaker Paul Ryan is more open, the opposition by much of the group to House leaders’ health care bill has created a schism once again between the group and leadership.

Why they matter now

The group has said repeatedly that it has the votes to kill House leadership’s health care bill, and members seem to have enough sway with the White House that they’ve continued negotiating with Trump even after House leaders indicated no more changes would likely be made.

The Freedom Caucus may get a repeal of Essential Health Benefits to be included in the House leadership’s bill. That would repeal the requirement in Obamacare that insurers cover 10 benefits such as maternity care and prescription drug coverage. Including it in the bill could substantially frustrate moderates who want to be a ‘yes’ but worry that their constituents would be irate if they take away the benefits.