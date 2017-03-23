Truck Driver’s Family Searches for Answers in I-80 Hit-and-run Death

Family members of a Michigan truck driver, Andrew Stanley Joseph Wrobel, who died from serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, are still in search of answers.

According to state police at Clearfield, Wrobel was near I-80’s on-ramp at mile-marker 111 in Pine Township. He was pulled over to put out his portable emergency devices on the night of Feb. 23.

He was struck by a passing driver who fled the scene and who remains unknown. Wrobel was flown by medical helicopter to Altoona, the report stated.

In e-mail correspondence Wednesday with GANT News, Wrobel’s daughter, Alexandra, said her father suffered serious head trauma in the hit-and-run. He initially was responsive but died Feb. 26 due to brain swelling.

Wrobel’s obituary – provided by Alexandra – describes her father as a man who “wore many career hats throughout his lifetime, but he always returned to his true passion of driving truck.

He loved the road and seeing the country, but most of all, he loved all the new people he would meet every single day.”

Her 64-year-old father was also described as “a humble but not a shy man who always lent an ear but was happy to talk one off, as well.”

Wrobel was an organ donor and, according to his daughter, his liver and kidneys were successfully given to three other families.

Alexandra said her family members are still desperate for someone to come forward with information in the hit-and-run death of her father.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.