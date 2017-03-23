Obituary Notice: Roy A. Conaway

Roy A. Conaway, 43, of Clearfield died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born April 17, 1973, a son of Roy Daub and Deborah Darlene (Conaway) Grace and her husband, Donald.

He was formerly employed by The Progress newspaper, Clearfield. He also had a love for animals and was Methodist by faith.

He is survived by his wife, Beth (McCool) Conaway; a son, Aaron Conaway of Clearfield; and many other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 1 at the Kevin A Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Mark S. Brower officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. April 1 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Orphans of the Storm, c/o Peggy Sass, 223 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

