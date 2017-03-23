Obituary Notice: Barbara L. Plubell

Barbara L. Plubell, 76, of Frenchville died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at UPMC Altoona due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

She was born Nov. 5, 1940 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Richard and Louise (Caldwell) Shaw.

She was a member of the Frenchville Leigey-Renaud VFW Post 8386 Ladies Auxiliary. She had also retired from the Leigey-Renaud VFW Post 8386 as assistant steward and bartender for 17 years.

She enjoyed watching the wildlife on their property and taking back road car rides with her husband, Gene.

Her greatest enjoyment was watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild succeed in their life adventures and supporting them every step of the way.

She was loved by many. She is described as a kind, loving, wonderful, warm and beautiful woman who will be remembered for her selflessness and will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene E. Plubell, to whom she was wed Dec. 6, 1969 and her children, Vicki Schultz Gohn, Scott Schultz and his wife, Jodi, Christine Lewis and her husband, Kerry, Michael Schultz and his wife, Christie, Jill Selfe and her husband, Steve, Paul Plubell and his wife, Kelly and Angel Magette and her husband, Carter.

She is survived by 11 grandchildren, Trevor Billotte, Kylie Gregory, Jocelyn Schultz, Amber Huber, Carissa Schultz, Kausha Schultz, Shayne Boyles, Taylor Wesesky, Kelcie Schultz, Sarah Boyles and Joni Plubell; a great-grandson, Easton Huber; and a brother, William A. Shaw Jr. and his wife, Jeannie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, Earl and Irene Plubell and a sister, Sally Anderson.

Services will be privately held at the convenience of the family with her son, the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, Frenchville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy cards may be sent to Eugene Plubell, 5931 Buck Run Rd., Frenchville, PA 16836.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

