Lady Tide’s Dixon Voted MVP, Limbert Named MVL All-Star

FLINTON — Curwensville Area High School senior Hannah Dixon was the coaches’ choice for Most Valuable Player laurels and classmate Christine Limbert was one of the other five girls selected for the 2016-17 Moshannon Valley Basketball League All-Star Team announced by Glendale athletic director John Matchock.

Dixon’s scoring and playmaking and Limbert’s rebounding prowess were keys as the Lady Tide finished 7-1 to claim a share of the MVL championship with Glendale.

Dixon had games of 35, 34, 26 and 22 points en route to leading the league with 182 points, a 22.8 average.

The Lock Haven University recruit hit double figures in 20 of 23 games and averaged an even 19 points for the season with 437 points, including 48 three-pointers.

She ranks third on Curwensville’s all-time scoring list with a four-year career total of 1,056 points in 83 games.

Limbert, also a four-year letterwinner, could be counted on to snare double-digit rebounds almost every night as

she pulled in 304, a 13.2 average, to close her career with what is believed to be the Lady Tide record, 879.

She registered 174 points for a 7.9 average.

In addition to Dixon, Harmony senior Tarra Hauser and Glendale senior Cierra O’Shell were repeaters from the 2015-16 All-MVL Team. Hauser was honored for the third year in a row.

Also selected were West Branch junior Skylar Ceprish and Moshannon sophomore Emma Kitko.

The final standings:

Curwensville 7-1, Glendale 7-1, West Branch 2-6, Moshannon Valley 2-6, Harmony 2-6.