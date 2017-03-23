Golden Tide’s Terry Selected for All-MVL Team

FLINTON — Curwensville Area High School junior guard Josh Terry was selected to the 2016-17 Moshannon Valley Basketball League All-Star Team in voting by coaches announced by Glendale athletic director John Matchock.

Terry missed the first four league games in December because of an injury he suffered late in the football season but averaged 12 points as the Golden Tide won three of the last four to finish 4-4 in the MVL.

Terry fell three points shy of averaging double figures overall, scoring 167 points in 17 games.

Most Valuable Player honors went to Jake Murawski, one of three seniors who kept champion Moshannon Valley undefeated in the league.

Black Knights Curtis Neff and Connor Holobinko were named MVL All-Stars for the third and second times, respectively.

West Branch sophomore Larry Cowder and Glendale senior Bailey Sinclair also were selected.

Final 2016-17 standings:

Moshannon Valley 8-0, West Branch 5-3, Curwensville 4-4, Glendale 3-5, Harmony 0-8.