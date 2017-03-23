GANT Police Blotter

State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred March 8 at Weis Market in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, the suspect whose name was withheld allegedly concealed multiple items in a purse and attempted to leave without paying. State police are continuing their investigation, and charges are currently pending at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a missing male. He was later located along Turnpike Avenue and found to be OK.
- Police received a report about a female who appeared to be under the influence of drugs along South Second Street. It was referred to Lawrence Township police, as it was in their jurisdiction.
- Police responded to an accident in the area of Nichols and West Front streets. According to police, two vehicles were involved, and one had to be towed from the scene. Minor injuries were also reported as a result.
- Police received a report about a street sign being down along Nichols Street.
- Police responded to a noise complaint on Daisy Street. Police asked the individuals to turn the music down, which they complied to.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a single-vehicle accident on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. No injuries were reported as a result, police said.
- Police received a report about a two-vehicle accident on the Clearfield-Glen Richey Highway. No injuries were reported as a result, police said.
- Police were advised to be-on-the-look-out for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in the borough.
- Police received a report about a possible DUI involving a motorist who was heading to a Turnpike Avenue address with a young child in the vehicle.
DuBois City
- Police received a report about a two-vehicle accident along Division Street near H&H Supply. According to police, a Dodge Ram was traveling east on Hoover Avenue, which had a wet surface. Its driver negotiated a left-hand turn onto Division Street, accelerated and lost control. Its rear began rotating counter-clockwise, its right front then crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a Dodge Neon traveling south. Both vehicles were towed from the scene; the female driving the Neon was transported to the hospital, police said.
- Police received a report about someone throwing a dead animal onto a male’s vehicle. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police were dispatched to the city park in reference to a stolen iPhone. Upon arrival a male told police he had his phone on a bench while running around. When he returned to gather his items, his phone was gone. He was unable to provide a description of the person who took his phone. Police are continuing the investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a stray dog on a porch on South Avenue. Upon arrival police said its owner pulled up and took the dog. Police advised the owner to keep his dog secured at all times.
- Police received a report about a verbal domestic dispute in the 700 block of West Long Avenue. Upon arrival police found a male who was involved had already left the scene, and a female stated they’d been arguing over cigarettes. She also stated that it was just verbal, and police found everything to be OK.
Sandy Township
- On Monday a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Dubois man attempted to turn into the Central Christian School when he pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Reynoldsville man, causing the two to collide. According to police, the DuBois man had two juveniles in the vehicle with him. Both were checked out by emergency personnel and released from the scene. He was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw, and charges are pending at this time. Both vehicles received moderate to major damage and were towed from the scene.
- On Monday police received a report about a meter pit on Long Avenue being hit and severely damaged by a vehicle during the night. Police were told the vehicle then left the scene.
- On Monday police were called to the Homewood Suites for a suspicious woman. She was reportedly seen staggering up the steps and then lying on the floor outside a public restroom. When officers arrived at the hotel, the 18-year-old Reynoldsville woman was found sitting in a common area of the hotel. She told officers she was visiting a friend there. Police said she was fidgeting and showing signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The woman was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Penn Highlands for evaluation.
- On Tuesday a 39-year-old West Liberty woman reported that her 14-year-old daughter left the house without permission. Police said the girl was later located and the situation was handled without incident.
- On Tuesday a 53-year-old Dubois woman reported that her vehicle was hit and damaged while it was parked at the DuBois Mall. Police said the suspect left the scene without leaving any information.