Don’t tell Nancy Kerrigan to ‘break a leg’ on ‘DWTS’

We know what you meant Kristi Yamaguchi, but it was how you said it.

Prior to Monday’s premiere of “Dancing With the Stars,” former contestant Yamaguchi sent a message of support to fellow Olympian Nancy Kerrigan, who is competing on the reality show this season.

“So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan,” she tweeted. “Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg!”

That would be fine had it not been for that whole kneecapping incident, remember? Just weeks before the 1994 Olympics, Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee as she left her practice rink in Detroit. Men connected to skating rival Tonya Harding were charged with the attack.

Harding plead guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution and was later banned from professional skating.

Days after Yamaguchi’s tweet, social media still can’t let it go.

Kerrigan clearly took the message in the spirit it was intended and tweeted back a thank you to Yamaguchi.

It’s the latest in what has already been a somewhat strange intro to Season 24 of “DWTS.”

Earlier this week, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton put his arm around dance partner Sharna Burgess and ended up resting it on her crotch.

Some fans thought Bolton was grouping Burgess.

But she defended Bolton.

“Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional…is straight up stupid. As in lacking the intelligence to realize it was innocent,” Burgess wrote in a tweet.

Former contestant William Shatner is trying to start a social media program to get contestant Nick Viall eliminated early.

It seems Shatner is not a fan of Viall, who is the latest man to hold the title of “The Bachelor,” and hasn’t been since Viall was on “The Bachelorette.”

“Watch Andi’s ‘Bachelorette’ season where he started this Viall journey,” Shatner tweeted to one person who asked why the “Star Trek” actor wouldn’t want to support Viall.

Shatner offered up some disparaging remarks about the reality star and encouraged viewers to #DontVoteNick.

In response, Viall tweeted a sad face emoticon to Shatner.

“DWTS” host Tom Bergeron tweeted an offer to broker a truce between the pair.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday nights on ABC.