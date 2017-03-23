Crash Claims Life of Frenchville Woman

GIRARD TOWNSHIP – A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Frenchville woman Tuesday evening, reported state police at Clearfield.

According to state police, the crash occurred at 5:12 p.m. on the Shawville-Frenchville Highway near its intersection with Surveyor Road.

State police say a Ford F-150 driven by Raymond Martell, 77, of Frenchville entered the opposing lane and collided with a Ford Escort driven by Eugene Plubell, 77, of Frenchville.

A passenger traveling in Plubell’s vehicle, Barbara Plubell, 76, of Frenchville sustained moderate injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona. The Blair County Coroner’s Office later notified state police she had succumbed to her injuries, the report stated.

Neither Martell nor Eugene Plubell was injured, and both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if Barbara Plubell was wearing a seatbelt.

State police were assisted at the scene by Clearfield Emergency Medical Services, Clearfield Fire Co., Lecontes Mills Fire Co., and towing services.