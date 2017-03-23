Clearfield Revitalization Corp. Announces Shoot & Share Photo Contest

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) is holding a Shoot & Share photo contest.

The CRC is encouraging local residents who are beginner, amateur or professional photographers to submit one or two photos to discoverclearfield@gmail.com. Photos can be submitted through April 14.

The CRC is looking for photos from the downtown area that could be a fit for the CRC Clearfield Wine Label 2017.

During the week of April 24, submitted photos will be judged by the CRC Photo Committee. The committee will announce the winner May 5.

The CRC is initiating this contest to feature local talent through the eyes of residents as they’ve captured with their cameras.

The CRC would like to encourage everyone to participate and wishes all photographers – beginner to professional – the best of luck.