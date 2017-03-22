Will Trump cut back mandatory maternity or mental health coverage to save GOP bill?

The White House and conservative lawmakers are pushing to change an Obamacare provision that guarantees all health insurers cover services such as maternity, mental health and prescription drugs.

Eliminating the provision — which requires insurers to cover 10 “essential health benefits” — is not in the current GOP health care plan, and that remains a sticking point among conservative lawmakers who remain opposed to the bill.

The essential health benefits requirement has made coverage more comprehensive. Prior to the Affordable Care Act, it was hard to find costly coverage items such as maternity, prescription drugs, mental health and substance abuse in the individual market.

But it has also driven up premiums and restricted consumers’ choice to buy more limited coverage. Enrollees who don’t have kids question why they have to pay for pediatric services, while those not of childbearing age argue they shouldn’t have to pay for maternity benefits.

Republicans have long wanted to get rid of this provision, which is key to their pledge to reduce premiums and offer choice to consumers.

House leadership did not originally include it because doing so would likely run afoul of Senate rules governing budget reconciliation, the procedure being used to avoid a Democratic filibuster that Republicans won’t be able to break.

Jettisoning the provision was in the draft plan that was leaked last month, but did not make it into the final version.