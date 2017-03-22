Trump ally stokes wiretap claims: ‘Something could have happened at Trump Tower’

A Trump campaign fundraiser who also served on the transition team continued to stoke the administration’s debunked claim Wednesday that Trump Tower was “wiretapped” during the 2016 campaign.

Anthony Scaramucci, who is not a White House official, insisted in a “New Day” interview that “something could have happened at Trump Tower.”

“We still don’t have all the information,” Scaramucci told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, while conceding that President Donald Trump “doesn’t have perfect information.”

“What I see about him, working with him closely for nine or 10 months and knowing him for 20 years, he has great instincts,” Scaramucci said. “So what I’m saying to you is, let’s let some time pass. I trust the President.”

Cuomo pressed Scaramucci on his defense of Trump’s wiretap claim, which was soundly refuted by FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. Comey said he had “no information” to support Trump’s claim.

Scaramucci, though, maintained the possibility that information could still surface that would vindicate Trump.

“I think the President is very credible. I put a lot of trust in him,” he said. “I think Tucker (Carlson) interviewed him at Fox News last week and he said let’s have more time and let the information come out.”

He also defended Trump’s penchant for stirring controversy with tweets, saying, “I think the Twitter stuff is probably not for you or me.”

“(Trump is) coming over the top of the mainstream media and the people that live in the coastal cities to deliver information to the people that voted for him,” Scaramucci said. “You’re in the search for truth, I’m in the search for truth, but do you know what the American people really want? They want the truth, but they also want progress.”