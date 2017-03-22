South Korea: Sewol ferry emerges from the water 3 years after sinking

Three years after a nation watched in horror as a passenger ferry sank off South Korea, the first glimpse of the Sewol appeared above water as recovery crews lifted it from the seabed.

Engineers worked overnight to lift the 140-meter vessel several feet out of the water Thursday morning. Great care has been taken to ensure it did not break apart.

More than 300 people — mostly teens on a school trip — died when the ferry sank. Nine bodies are still missing; it is hoped they will be recovered once the Sewol is out of the water.

Speaking Thursday, Lee Chul-jo, head of the Sewol salvaging committee, said that 450 people were working on the vessel, including 50 divers.

They are attempting to stabilize and secure the ship so it can be lifted 13 meters (42 feet) out of the water, after which it will be attached to a barge and towed to land.

Lee said the Sewol is expected to be returned to Shin Port in nearby Mokpo city around April 4, weather conditions depending.

‘Where the soul of my son is buried’

On Wednesday, family members of the Sewol victims were nervous, many having witnessed previous efforts to recover the vessel fail.

“I came here today thinking I may be able to see the ship where the soul of my son is buried,” said Lim Young-jae, whose son died in the disaster.

Lim said he wanted the vessel to be recovered “so the truth can finally be revealed.”

Park Yoon-su, whose daughter was one of 172 survivors, said he would only believe the ship had been recovered when he sees it with his own eyes.

“It’s taken too long to get it out of water,” he said. “I’m worried that a lot of evidence has already been destroyed or lost, and we won’t be able to discover the truth.”

National trauma

The passenger ferry sank off the southwest Korean coast on April 16, 2014. As the country watched live broadcasts, more than 300 passengers — most of them high school students on a field trip to the holiday island of Jeju — drowned.

A later investigation found evidence of negligence by the coast guard, and in the actions of the crew and captain on the day.

Survivors said the passengers were told by the Sewol’s officers to stay put as the vessel sank.

And video emerged of Captain Lee Joon-seok, dressed only in his underwear, leaping into the arms of the Korean Coast Guard as hundreds remained trapped on the vessel. He was later convicted of murder.

Family groups and opposition politicians have long called for the Sewol’s recovery and a full investigation of its sinking.

The incident was a black mark on the presidency of Park Geun-hye, who appeared to be absent during the unfolding disaster, not addressing the nation until seven hours after the ferry began taking on water.

Park’s impeachment this month for abuse of power was a bittersweet moment for many Sewol families, as the President’s handling of the incident was thrown out by a constitutional court as a reason for her impeachment.