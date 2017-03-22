Obituary Notice: Dorothy Austin Dolby

Dorothy Austin Dolby, 80, of DuBois died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born Aug. 2, 1936 in Zephyrhills, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Austin, the oldest of five siblings.

Graduating from Zephyrhills High School in 1954, she attended Nyack Missionary College (now Nyack College) in Nyack, NY, where she met her future husband, Milford Dolby, originally from DuBois. He preceded her in death.

After marrying her Aug. 24, 1956, her husband served several pastorates with the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, mainly in western Pennsylvania.

She found fulfillment as a pastor’s wife and mother of four. She professed faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and evidenced a lively and earnest devotion to Him and His Church all her days.

She is survived by four children, Debby Rouzer and her husband, John of Altoona, Pa., Becky Curley and her husband, Roy of Rockton, Pa., Dwight Dolby and his wife, Marcia of Venice, Fla., and John Dolby and his wife, Noel of Tucson, Ariz.; four younger siblings, Edith McGavern of Zephyrhills, Fla., Ada Tonnessen of Lexington, NC, Arthur Austin III of Salem, Ore., and Liz Goetze of Bonney Lake, Wash.; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant granddaughter, Hope Bernadette Dolby.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home with her son, the Rev. Dwight Dolby officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920 or via https://secure.cmalliance/org/give/.

Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.