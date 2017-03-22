‘Love Actually’ reunion trailer debuts

Reunions among friends often mean sizing up who has aged well, and that’s true for the cast of “Love Actually”

In a new trailer for a short-sequel to the 2003 Christmas classic, stars from the film share their thoughts on who has aged best.

Hugh Grant holds up a cue card reading: “It’s not Colin Firth.”

Next, Liam Neeson’s card reads: “I think it’s obviously Liam, isn’t it?”

The short is in honor of Red Nose Day, a fundraiser for children in need created by Richard Curtis, who is also the writer and director of “Love Actually.”

You can see the “Love Actually” reunion on Red Nose Day in the United States on May 25 on NBC.