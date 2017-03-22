Japan PM Shinzo Abe embroiled in land-sale scandal

An educator accused of using his political clout to curry favor with Japanese politicians, including the first family, is set to address parliament Thursday.

Lawmakers are calling on Yasunori Kagoike to testify about revelations his Moritomo Gakuen group purchased land from the government at one-seventh the price of the plot’s assessed value, according to a public copy of the land sale.

More than $7 million was lopped off for waste removal, a discount that’s raised eyebrows around the country.

The land was bought to build a school.

The country’s parliament is now looking into whether Kagoike, who has been accused of promoting extreme nationalist views, used his connections with some right-leaning politicians — including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — to secure a discount for Moritomo Gakuen, which runs schools in Japan, when the land was bought in June.

Abe denies any connection to the land sale, and says he’ll step down if it’s proven otherwise.

“I have no understanding about the details of what this school is doing,” he said in a session of parliament in February. “I only took a brief look at their brochure.”

Abe’s wife, Akie, was a prominent supporter of the planned school, serving as “honorary principal” until her abrupt resignation last month.

Her picture and title were listed on the school’s website but have since taken down.

Abe told parliament in February his wife resigned due to “various incidents,” without going into more detail.

“She thought being honorary principal could result in giving trouble to children and parents,” he told lawmakers.

But Kagoike told reporters and politicians the Abes have been supporters of his for a while. He claims Akie Abe donated 1 million yen (about $8,900) on her husband’s behalf to Moritomo Gakuen in 2015 — something he’ll likely be asked to prove during testimony Thursday, as the Prime Minister has denied the donation himself and through his spokesman.

“I have no idea why he (Kagoike) has said this,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

The donation isn’t necessarily illegal, but if verified it would mean Abe misled lawmakers in a session of parliament.

The Morimoto Gakuen group declined to speak with CNN. Representatives for the Abes did not give specific answers to CNN’s inquiries, instead pointing to public comments the Prime Minister has made.

‘My way of thinking’

The story first broke in February after a local assembly member sued the government for not disclosing the details of the sale.

The Prime Minister was fielding questions about the school by the middle of February, when he denied any connection to the sale.

But he told lawmakers his wife said Kagoike is a passionate educator who shares his “way of thinking very much.”

This has caused concern among the Japanese public, as officials at Kagoike’s Morimoto Gakuen have been accused of using derogatory language when referring to Chinese and Korean people in letters home to parents.

A note on one school’s website blamed “delinquent parents” of “former students coming from C country and K country” for making the letter public.

“Our school stands firm against such actions by those extreme minority from C country and K country living in Japan,” Morimoto Gakuen said on its website.

“C Country” and “K country” likely refer to China and South Korea.

The school group eventually took down the note and issued an apology on its website for their “misleading expressions.”

Morimoto Gakuen also requires its students to recite Imperial Rescript of Education, a relic of Japan’s imperial era education system that deifies the Emperor. Today, reciting the rescript is seen by some in the Japanese public as glorifying the history of Japanese aggression.

Those accusations strike a chord with Abe’s opponents, who believe the Prime Minister himself has been too cavalier when it comes to Japan’s history.

The defense minister’s connection to Morimoto Gakuen

Tomomi Inada, who is believed to be Abe successor-in-waiting, has also found herself embroiled in the scandal. She denies any connection to the land sale. Inada did not answer CNN’s questions abut whether she supported the group’s educational policies.

Inada told opposition lawmakers she did not have a relationship with Kagoike or his company when she was asked about the scandal in parliament last week.

But Japanese media uncovered court records showing Inada, a lawyer, represented Morimoto Gakuen during a trial in 2004.

Inada later confirmed she attended the trial in place of her husband, another lawyer, when their firm was representing the group.

Shuji Akiba, an official at the defense ministry, told CNN this was the only case Inada worked on for Morimoto Gakuen. The contract between the law firm and the Morimoto Gakuen ended in 2009.

Inada apologized for the mistake, but opposition lawmakers say she should resign for making a false statement while in a parliament session.

Inada has acknowledged her error and wants to now focus on her duties as defense minister, Akiba said.

Inada hasn’t been in touch with Kagoike in 10 years, according to Akiba.