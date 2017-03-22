Clearfield County 2017 Tax-Aide Program is Full

For the first time in 34 years of preparing taxes for the elderly and low income, the Tax-Aide program sponsored by AARP, IRS and the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging Inc. regrets that we have filled all our appointment slots for the Tax-Aide season and will not be able to take any other consumers for this year.

If you already have an appointment, you will be taken care of. If you do not have an appointment, please do not call the tax sites or go to the site as a walk in.

You will be turned away so preparers can take care of the people with appointments that are scheduled up to and including April 18. If you have not made an appointment, it’s suggested that you contact a paid tax preparer.

If you have any questions or you wish to cancel an appointment, call Tax-Aide at 814-765-2691.

Staff members are still taking appointments for Rent Rebates only at the CCAAA. They suggest you call for an appointment at 814-765-2696.

The CCAAA wishes to thank the 35 volunteers who have worked so hard to make this program a success. They have gone above and beyond, and staff members are hoping to recruit additional volunteers for the tax-aide program next year.

If you would like to take classes to help with this program next year, call Alice Pollock at the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 or 1-800-225- 8571.

Programs and services of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Mature Resources Foundation and local and client contributions.