Brie Larson to star in Amazon film about first female U.S. presidential candidate

Brie Larson is headed to Amazon to play a leader in the women’s suffrage movement.

Larson has signed on to play Victoria Woodhull, who became the first woman to run for president of the United States after launching a campaign in 1872.

Larson’s agent and representative confirmed the casting to CNN. Deadline first reported the news.

Larson is set to produce the film, alongside others.

Woodhull, a member of the Equal Rights Party, ran for the highest office even before women had the right to vote. While she didn’t win her bid for election, she did go on to become the first woman to own a Wall Street investment firm.

The role is a natural fit for Larson, an outspoken advocate for Planned Parenthood and survivors of sexual assault and a participant in January’s Women’s March.

The project marks the latest role for a busy Larson, who just wrapped several big budget films.

She starred in the recently released “Kong: Skull Island” and will make her debut as Captain Marvel in “Avengers: Infinity War” next year, before starring in a standalone picture about the superhero in 2019.

She will also make her directorial debut soon with the comedy “Unicorn Store.”