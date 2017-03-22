Amid London chaos, MP rushes to victim’s aid

There was an unexpected face among the first responders to Wednesday’s attack near the House of Parliament in London. Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative Member of Parliament, was seen tending to an injured man lying outside of Westminster Palace.

Surrounded by a throng of police officers and emergency personnel, Ellwood was seen crouching on the cobblestone street applying pressure to the bare, bloodied torso of the man. Press Association photojournalist Stefan Rousseau captured the moment, but was unavailable to comment when asked by CNN.

A few yards away, another person was also receiving medical attention as law enforcement enveloped the premises. Armed police were called in to assist in the situation, which is being described by the British government as a “terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

Before his political career, Ellwood served in the British Army for five years, leaving with the rank of captain.

At the scene, Ellwood’s face was smeared with blood. Sadly, this is not the first time such an attack has marked his life. Ellwood’s brother Jon died in the 2002 bombings in Bali.

Wednesday’s incident began when a car was driven over Westminster Bridge, hitting and injuring a number of members of the public and three police officers. The car then crashed near the parliament building and at least one man, armed with a knife, continued the attack by trying to enter parliament, authorities said. Three people were killed, including a police officer protecting parliament. At least 20 people were injured.

The man believed to be the attacker was fatally shot by police.

The emotion of those at the scene was palpable, even as details about casualties and the nature of the attack continued to roll in.

Ellwood’s fellow MPs applauded his bravery, calling him “an absolute hero.”

“Huge respect…for his heroic efforts today,” tweeted Maria Caulfield.

“I’m grateful to the police and proud of Tobias Ellwood,” tweeted Tom Tugendhat. “A good man helping another.”