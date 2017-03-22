5 things for Wednesday, March 22: Gorsuch, gadget ban, North Korea

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. You can also get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

1. Supreme Court

Supreme Court confirmation hearings seem to be the only job interview in the world where the applicant does his or her best not to answer any of the questions. Nominee Neil Gorsuch did a pretty good job of that, stressing his independence from President Trump and saying he “doesn’t give a whit” about politics. He respectfully rebuffed senators who tried to pin him down on hot-button topics like abortion. The bottom line: Democrats didn’t get much material to use to slow down or stop his confirmation.

2. Electronics ban

Now we know why the US and UK suddenly banned electronics bigger than a cell phone from the cabins of some flights out of the Middle East and North Africa. Apparently, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is working to hide explosives in the batteries and battery compartments of devices like laptops. Under the new restrictions, bigger items must be stored in a plane’s cargo deck. But that raises questions, too, because of concerns about lithium ion batteries causing fires. Airlines want some clarity. Here’s how the ban is already affecting travelers.

3. North Korea

Remember the other day when we said North Korea seemed to be getting better at launching rockets and missiles? Well, they’ve had a hiccup. The North test-fired a missile this morning that exploded “within seconds.” That’s not going to make Kim Jong Un happy. But North Korea does seem to be picking up the pace of its weapons program. It had a launch last month, then on March 6 tested four intermediate-range ballistic missiles. President Trump thinks the North is the US’ biggest immediate threat. And Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last week that the US would hit the country with military action if provoked.

4. Facebook Live

This may turn your stomach. A 15-year-old girl in Chicago was sexually assaulted by as many six people — and the attack was broadcast on Facebook Live. But hold on, it gets worse. At least 40 people were watching this atrocity live, and not a single one of them felt compelled to call the cops. Chicago police are looking for the suspects. The teen girl, who had been reported missing, is back with her family and being treated at a hospital.

5. Dakota Access Pipeline

Oil could start flowing in the Dakota Access Pipeline as early as this week. But the company that runs it says the pipeline has been hit with a wave of vandalism. It’s hard to get details on what happened because a court-ordered status report on the pipeline is heavily redacted. But police in Iowa and South Dakota report cases in which people have used blowtorches to cut holes in the pipeline. The incidents follow months of heated protests aimed at stopping the pipeline project over concerns for the environment and Native American lands.

TODAY’S NUMBER

55%

That’s how much credit card applications plunged last month at Wells Fargo, the latest fallout from the bank’s fake accounts scandal.

