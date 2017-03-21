The airline electronics ban is already causing confusion and frustration

The Trump administration’s order banning passengers from major airports in the Middle East and North Africa flying with electronic devices on board is not even a day old and its impact is already being felt. Through WhatsApp and iMessage, CNN asked travelers, who’d be coming in from the 10 airports covered by the ban, how they’d be affected. This is what they said:

They’re worried about long flights with restless children

Marissa and Adam Goldstein are from Boston but live in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. They’ll be flying with their twin daughters, Eyva and Noa.

“We’ll be flying Emirates on Monday through Dubai with our twin 16 month old daughters. This will be hard as I was going to have them use our iPad to keep them occupied. Also, we use our laptops for work on these long flights!”

Others said the same thing: “I’m flying with TWO toddlers on a 7 hour flight through Morocco from Italy and now they can have no iPad? No Kindle to read? I mean this is ridiculous,” one wrote.

They fret about lost productivity

Syed Hussain lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. He travels regularly to the UAE and says he normally works 10 hours of the 16-hour flight. “[This] sends a very negative message to people like me who want to explore business opportunities between North America and Middle East,” he said.

Another person wrote: “Will the US government pay for the day of work I will lose when I fly? Don’t think so!!!”

They’re wary of lost items

Tugbek Olek, a Turkish entrepreneur, attends the E3 Expo in Los Angeles every June and brings a lot of electronics. He says he doubts he’ll go this year if the ban remains in place. “We’re not going to check-in 20K worth of electronics,” he said.

Others said they too are concerned their electronic items may be lost, stolen, or damaged if they’re checked in.

They just have a lot of questions

Dozens of travelers have contacted us asking if they are going to be impacted. “I have a connecting flight through Dubai, will I be affected?” “I’m a US citizen does this apply to me?” “I never check in luggage, am I going to have to check in a bag just for my laptop?

For some answers check out our story on what you need to know.

