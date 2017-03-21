Mike Churner Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

Life-long Clearfield County resident, Republican Mike Churner, has announced his candidacy for Clearfield County Sheriff.

He is a conservative and firm believer in constitutional rights for everyone. He especially believes in the second amendment right to keep and bear firearms.

Churner announced his candidacy “because I care about the community, and I am dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of Clearfield County.”

He has the qualifications to effectively and efficiently serve as Clearfield County sheriff. These qualifications include 24 years of service with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections from which he retired as a captain and eight years of service with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office, with three of those years as chief deputy.

Many may also know Churner as the commander of the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Posse. He also successfully completed the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Sheriff’s Academy and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Academy.

During his career, he has received training in advanced drug law enforcement from the University of North Florida; practical crime scene investigation from the National Criminal Justice Academy; child abuse investigation techniques from the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Institute; hostage negotiations and tactical team response training from the U.S. Department of Justice; narcotics identification from Armor Holdings; explosive device recognition, vehicle and building search techniques from the Department of the U.S. Army; interview and interrogation techniques from the Pennsylvania National Guard; and court security from the University of Delaware.

Churner has been certified by the National Rifle Association and Dickenson School of Law as a police firearms expert.

He is also a certified handgun-shotgun firearms instructor and chemical munitions instructor, and he has completed security threat group training, emergency response training, practical kinesic interview and interrogation training and various continued education courses from Temple University and the Dickenson School of Law.

With his years of managerial, supervisory and administrative experience, Churner stated, “I will work hard to run an efficient Sheriff’s Office and to keep your taxes down.” He is also pleased to announce he has received the endorsement from current Clearfield County Sheriff Wes Thurston.

Churner and his wife of 37 years, Amy, reside in Brisbin. He is a member of the Brisbin Baptist Church and the NRA.