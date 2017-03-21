Meryl Streep is the internet’s new favorite meme

Meryl Streep, venerable actress, multiple award winner, super hero to liberals — and star of a meme.

A photo of Streep cheering from the audience at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards is being paired with song lyrics and jokes, and the internet can’t get enough.

Here’s how it works:

Take a song lyric like Kanye West saying, “If you ain’t no punk, holla we want prenup” from his song “Golddigger,” and use Streep’s photo to display the next line, “We want prenup!”

Folks had a blast with it, reviving old tunes with the help of the star.

It became so popular that those playing along started riffing on the concept in all sorts of ways, everything from making Streep’s mouth bigger to just having her yell out various and sundry things.

For the record the photo is actually of Streep cheering for Debbie Reynolds when Reynolds won the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.