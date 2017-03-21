Lakemont Park to Close for Renovations During Summer of 2017

ALTOONA – Lakemont Park will be closed for renovations during the summer of 2017 but will re-open Nov. 17 for the 21st annual Holiday Lights on the Lake.

Due to the significant time it takes to set-up for Holiday Lights on the Lake in the fall and to tear down in late winter or early spring, any significant renovations that are necessary must be done during the summer season, so that it doesn’t interfere with this popular holiday tradition.

For the safety of the Lakemont Park guests and staff, the park will not be able to remain open during the renovations, according to a statement issued on the park’s official Facebook page.

Changes planned for Lakemont Park include replacing some of the older amusement rides with a new miniature golf course, batting cages, playgrounds, basketball and sand volleyball courts and expanded picnic areas.

Plans will also keep and enhance attractions, such as the waterpark, paddle boats, train, roller coasters, antique cars and go-karts.

These changes will give Lakemont Park the feel of a traditional community park, as well as a family entertainment center. It will also make the park affordable to all guests, as admission will be free and attractions will be available on a per use basis and in discounted packages.

There will be food concessions, as well as picnic pavilions and catering for groups. Special events will be planned, such as basketball and volleyball tournaments, as well as July 4 fireworks and more. The park will be open daily from late May through early September beginning in 2018.

Additional details will be made available throughout the renovation process.