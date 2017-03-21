Hospital recommends Beyonce and ABBA for CPR training

We always knew Missy Elliott’s music would save lives one day, and this week New York Presbyterian Hospital confirmed our suspicions.

In an effort to help train first responders in hands-only CPR, the hospital dropped a 40-song playlist jam-packed with artists from Beyonce to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The hospital site lists out all the CPR steps, but the key number to remember is 100 compressions per minute. That’s where the playlist comes in.

With every song bumping at the 100 beats-per-minute benchmark, each works as a guide for timing compressions.

Headlining the playlist is the most applicable song: “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. However, if you want a song that’s less dead on, the hospital also recommends, “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira and “One Week” by Barenaked Ladies.

While this playlist was created to help save lives, it could easily double as the perfect soundtrack for a middle school dance.

So whether you’re saving someone in cardiac arrest, or simply want to get through your work day, it’s time to throw on “Dancing Queen” by ABBA and get that heart pumping.