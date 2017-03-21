Fugitive of the Week: Mark Hartzfeld

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week.

Shaw identified the fugitive as Mark Hartzfeld, 33, of Luthersburg Rockton Road, Luthersburg.

Hartzfeld is wanted for failure to appear at Criminal Call on March 9, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 6, 2016, Trooper Danielle Marshall-Hoare of the Pennsylvania State Police, DuBois barracks, filed a criminal complaint, charging Hartzfeld with access device fraud, F3, and theft by unlawful taking, M1.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 11, 2016, Marshall-Hoare was dispatched for a report about an employee theft.

Upon arrival, she made contact with a supervisor who stated an employee, identified as Hartzfeld, was allowed to use the company’s credit card for business purposes only.

However, upon review of financial statements, it was determined there were numerous discrepancies. It was also determined Hartzfeld had allegedly made numerous unauthorized purchases with the company credit card.

A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 4, 2016, at which time all charges were held to court. On March 9, Hartzfeld failed to appear at Criminal Call, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hartzfeld is described as a Caucasian male standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Hartzfeld’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”