Former IRA leader and Northern Ireland minister Martin McGuinness dead at 66

Martin McGuinness, former IRA commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland died Monday night after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66.

A controversial figure, McGuinness was a leader in the Irish Republican Army terrorist group before becoming Sinn Fein’s chief negotiator during the Northern Ireland peace process.

In a statement, his political party Sinn Fein, described him as a man of “great determination, dignity and humility.”

“He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Londonderry and he was immensely proud of both,” Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said in a statement.

His death comes less than three months after he resigned as deputy first minister, sparking an election and threatening Northern Ireland’s fragile power sharing arrangement.

He retired from politics on January 19, 2017, saying his health had been deteriorating.

Under their tribute, Sinn Fein wrote in Irish, “I measc laochra na nGael go raibh a anam dílis,” which translates as “May he rest in peace in the presence of Irish heroes.”

‘I am an Irish Republican’

McGuinness grew up in Derry, the epicenter of “The Troubles,” Northern Ireland’s decades’ long sectarian conflict.

About 3,500 people were killed during the Troubles, a conflict between Catholic Irish nationalists, who wanted to join the Republic of Ireland, and Protestants who wished to remain part of the United Kingdom. It ran for three decades up until the Good Friday peace agreement in 1998.

Even McGuinness’ place of birth is a question of politics — the nationalists call it Derry while the unionists refer to it as Londonderry.

Despite working for peace in Ireland, McGuinness remained opposed to British rule in Northern Ireland until the end of his life.

“I am an Irish Republican,” he told CNN’s Nic Robertson. “An Irish Republican is someone who believes that the British government should have no part to play in the life of this island. We believe this island should be free.”

McGuinness and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made history in 2012 when they shook hands during her visit to Northern Island, a symbol of repairing relations between the United Kingdom and its province.

British, Irish leaders react

Many high-profile politicians in the United Kingdom and Ireland expressed their grief at the news of McGuinness’ death.

Irish President Michael Higgins said in a statement McGuinness’ passing left a gap that would be “difficult to fill.”

“The world of politics and the people across this island will miss the leadership he gave, shown most clearly during the difficult times of the peace process, and his commitment to the values of genuine democracy that he demonstrated,” he said.

Alastair Campbell, who served as communications director for British Prime Minister Tony Blair and worked on the Northern Ireland peace process, described McGuinness as a “great guy.”

“So sad Martin McGuinness has died. Some will never forgive his past but without him there would be no peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kyle Paisley, son of former Northern Ireland First Minister Ian Paisley, who McGuinness served alongside as deputy first minister, said on Twitter that McGuinness had cared for his father when he was suffering ill health.

“Look back with pleasure on the remarkable year he and my father spent in office together and the great good they did,” he wrote.

Brexit almost delivers for McGuinness

McGuinness may have passed away within striking distance of his most closely held wish — a unified Ireland.

A majority of Northern Ireland voters chose to remain within the European Union. Among their concerns was the state of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, currently governed by a common travel area which allows free travel between the two countries.

It was a key part of the Northern Ireland peace deal but under the UK government’s Brexit white paper Downing Street only said it would “aim” to protect the open border.

McGuinness’ Sinn Fein party called for a referendum on Irish unity in the wake of Brexit, which would take Northern Ireland out of the United Kingdom.