CCCTC Students Finish Clinical Rotations at PH Clearfield Hospital

CLEARFIELD – The students enrolled in the health occupations program at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) recently finished their required clinical rotations at the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital.

The health occupations program is a two-year course and information is learned through classwork, lab and clinical experiences in area hospitals and nursing homes, physician, veterinarian and dental offices.

Students in this field learn many topics, including anatomy and physiology, communications, medical records, ethics, first aid, CPR, medical terminology, diseases, infection control and patient care.