CCCTC Students Finish Clinical Rotations at PH Clearfield Hospital

Morning session students (Kneeling) are Gavin Dinant, Alyssa Kerlin, Camryn Frank and Jeska Johnson. Sitting are David McPherson, Tyler Bender, Natasha Knepp, Jessie Hoover and Paige Bryan Standing are Sabrina McCormick, Griffin Eamigh, Kassidy Dixon, Jena Royer, Rachel Majewsky, Lindsey Olson, Abbie Stanton and Karstyn Rubbe. (Provided photo)
CLEARFIELD – The students enrolled in the health occupations program at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) recently finished their required clinical rotations at the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital.
The health occupations program is a two-year course and information is learned through classwork, lab and clinical experiences in area hospitals and nursing homes, physician, veterinarian and dental offices.
Students in this field learn many topics, including anatomy and physiology, communications, medical records, ethics, first aid, CPR, medical terminology, diseases, infection control and patient care.
The afternoon students are (front) Ashley Smith and Brittany Graham. In the middle are Lindsay Landsberry, Christen Wisor, Brittany Pennington and Alexis Lawhead. In the back are Olyvia Bratton, Kristan Williams and Johnathan Bobbert. Missing from the photo are Caitlyn Esposti and Anastasia McClellan. (Provided photo)