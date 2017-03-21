Bison’s Myers Selected for Second Mountain League MVP Honor; Teammates Hazel, Brown Named to First Unit

TYRONE — Clearfield Area High School senior Will Myers was voted Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row and Bison classmates Tommy Hazel and Evan Brown were named to the first team in balloting for the 2016-17 Mountain League All-Stars by the head coaches.

Their selections announced at the league’s annual winter sports banquet in the Tyrone Area High School Monday night mirrored the success of the Bison, who repeated as champions with a 13-1 record that left a quartet of teams tied for second place four games back.

The trio combined for 75 percent of the Bison’s 1,687 points and averaged a collective 5.2 three-point field goals, 21.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 6.5 steals a game for the three-time District 9 kingpins, who had winning streaks of nine and 14 games en route to a 23-2 finish.

Myers topped off his brilliant four-year career by averaging 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and one blocked shot. He made 77 percent of his free throws and 40 percent of his three-pointers in totaling 434 points. His 58 treys ballooned his school record to 212.

Clearfield’s all-time boys scoring king (1,436 points) was a rare four-time Mountain League All-Star, having been selected to the first team as a sophomore and to the honorable mention list as a freshman.

Hazel posted impressive numbers, too, with team-high averages of 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks while adding two steals per game.

He shot 72 percent at the foul line and 40 percent from behind the arc with 40 threes in piling up 466 points for a career total of 1,147 that landed him in sixth place in the Bison record book. He poured in 139 three-pointer in his three seasons.

Hazel was on the second team last year and received honorable mention as a sophomore.

Brown almost doubled his career points with 365, a 14.6 average, to pad his total to 740. He was on target 31 times from three-point land, boosting his three-season total to 97.

Brown recorded 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Rounding out the first team are senior Kyle Dodson of Central, juniors Jonathan Price of Huntingdon and Dylan Thomas of Tyrone and sophomore Nick Rigby of Huntingdon.

Dodson was on the second team and Price received honorable mention last year.

Selected to the second unit were Philipsburg-Osceola senior Josiah Davis, Bald Eagle Area junior Jordan Jones, Bellefonte sophomore Caleb Rockey, Penns Valley senior Luke Snyder and Central senior Jacob Muthler. Davis was on the 2016 honorable mention list.

Tabbed for honorable mention were Tyrone juniors Jake Meredith and Parker Mitchell, Central senior Josh McKnight and Penns Valley senior Andrew Tobias. McKnight was a second teamer and Meredith an honorable mention pick for the 2015-16 season.

The 2016-17 final standings:

Clearfield 13-1, Bellefonte 9-5, Central 9-5, Huntingdon 9-5, Tyrone 9-5, Penns Valley 5-9, Philipsburg-Osceola 2-12, Bald Eagle Area 0-14.