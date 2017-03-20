Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey recovered in Mexico

Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys have been found.

The jersey worn last month by the New England Patriots’ quarterback during Super Bowl LI in Houston was recovered at the home of a former newspaper editor, Mexico’s National Security Commission told CNN on Monday.

Mexico’s federal police and the FBI conducted a raid at the home of La Prensa director Mauricio Ortega on March 12, according to the commission. Ortega resigned two days later for “personal reasons,” the tabloid said in a statement.

The investigation also netted the jersey Brady wore in 2015 when the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, the NFL said. That game was played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The NFL issued a statement saying the “items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.”

Brady noticed his number 12 jersey missing from his bag in the locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston following the Patriots’ February 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The jersey is valued at $500,000, according to Houston police.

Mexican authorities said they will not charge Ortega because the alleged crime occurred in the United States. Earlier Monday, Houston authorities said charges probably will be brought.

CNN was attempting to obtain comment from Ortega.

At a press conference in Houston, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the jersey Brady wore in Houston is now in Boston and in the care of the NFL and FBI. Tests are ongoing to verify the authentication of the jerseys.

“We’re highly confident that these are in fact the jerseys, based on investigative efforts and based on all the information that these fine men and women of our police department uncovered,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo said police received a tip from an informant in Houston that led investigators to Mexico. In conjunction with FBI and Mexican authorities, they went to the suspect’s known address and found the two jerseys.

Acevedo said he expected charges to be filed. He didn’t name the suspect but said he didn’t live in Houston.

Acevedo said that while this case was not a priority, this was the “only blemish” on the Houston Police Department on the Super Bowl.

“You don’t come to Texas and embarrass us here on our home turf,” he said.

And there may be more.

According to the NFL, a Denver Broncos’ helmet was retrieved as part of the ongoing investigation. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February 2016, and the helmet of Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, who was named Super Bowl MVP, went missing.

“We have been in contact with NFL Security regarding a Denver Broncos helmet that could potentially belong to Von Miller,” Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth told CNN. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we will defer all other comment and inquiries to the NFL.”

When asked about the Broncos’ memorabilia, Acevedo said he was not aware of that.

The NFL referred additional questions to the FBI, citing the ongoing investigation. The FBI is not commenting, citing the ongoing investigation.

Brady issued this statement through his agent, Don Yee: “I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved. I know they worked hard on this case — and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience.”

Brady is the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time, the most all time, in his victory over the Falcons.