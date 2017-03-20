Secret Service to brief House Oversight Committee Monday

The Secret Service will brief the House Oversight Committee at 5 p.m. ET Monday, regarding a recent White House breach, the agency told CNN.

The Secret Service is expected to present the surveillance video of the March 10 breach at the briefing today, a US official told CNN.

Authorities say a 26-year-old California man carrying a backpack jumped multiple fences at the White House complex and set off multiple alarm sensors before he was discovered just steps from a main door to the mansion. On Friday, the agency reported that the man was on the grounds for more than 16 minutes before he was apprehended.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter Friday to the acting director of the Secret Service, saying his committee is now investigating the incident.

He said his committee has learned of these additional allegations that weren’t in the original affidavit, including triggered alarms that were ignored and that the suspect “may have moved around on the White House grounds undetected for a considerable amount of time.”

Chaffetz wrote that the suspect, Jonathan Tran, also “may have attempted entry into the building,” and told CNN on Friday the suspect was able to rattle a door handle at the White House.